SSP rules out role of 'Khalistani elements' in vandalisation of statues in front of Tarn Taran church

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 1

Taking a serious view of vandalisation of holy statues by four masked miscreants in front of a church in Thakarpur village near Patti in Tarn Taran district, the district administration called a meeting of representatives of different religious groups chaired by Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar here today.

The situation is under control in Patti. However, the police are still clueless on identity of the miscreants. Police teams, under the supervision of SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon, scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed near the site of the incident on Thursday.

The SSP said it was not the appropriate time to disclose anything as the investigation was underway. However, he said there was no sign of involvement of ‘Khalistani’ elements in the incident as was alleged by the church authorities.

The DC said the district administration would form a ‘Sarab Dharam Committee’ to deliver the message of communal harmony for which two representatives from every religion had been invited. The administration appealed to the people not to believe the rumours being circulated on social media.

Dr Subash Thoba, member of the Punjab State Minority Commission, visited the site in Patti today and discussed the situation with the church authorities. He also held a meeting with the SSP, who assured

Dr Thoba that all churches were kept under tight security by the police.

