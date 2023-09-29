SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib MLA’s relative

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 28

A day after the Tarn Taran police arrested Khadoor Sahib’s AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura’s brother-in-law Nishan Singh and nine others for alleged indulging in illegal sand mining, the government today shifted SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan.

The orders of shifting have been issued by the Home Department with no place of posting. He will have to report to the office of the DGP for his new posting. He was replaced by Ashwani Kapoor, AIG, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, Mohali.

The Police Department has also suspended Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in charge CIA staff, Tarn Taran, Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh, ASIs Harmeet Singh and Paramdeep Singh, besides Goindwal Sahib SHO Inspector Sukhbir Singh following the controversy. Inspector Sukhbir Singh had led the police party to the site of illegal sand mining in Bhail Dhai Wala on Wednesday night.

The orders were issued by the DIG, Ferozepur, bypassing the Tarn Taran police. Lalpura had levelled serious allegations of corruption against them.

On Wednesday night, the Goindwal Sahib police had raided the farmhouse of Sulakhan Singh, former sarpanch of Bhail Dhai Wala, and arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in illegal mining while some of them managed to escape. The arrested included Lalpura’s brother-in-law Nishan Singh.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Mining Act at Goindwal Sahib police station. The police had also seized the machinery used in the mining operations.

In a social media post, the MLA had alleged that the fabricated case was registered just to defame him following his post on social media regarding corrupt practices against CIA staff and the district police. The MLA had pinpointed the SSP too.

While Chauhan refused to comment, Lalpura said it was the victory of the truth. “Now I urge the government to get the false and fabricated FIR quashed,” he said.

Illegal mining case

The Goindwal Sahib police had raided the farmhouse of Sulakhan Singh, former sarpanch of Bhail Dhai Wala, and arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in illegal mining

AAP MLA Lalpura’s brother-in-law Nishan Singh was also held

Tarn Taran CIA in charge Inspector Prabhjit Singh, SI Surjit Singh, ASIs Harmeet Singh and Paramdeep Singh and Goindwal Sahib SHO Sukhbir Singh have been suspended

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran