Stadium, road to come up in memory of slain Punjab Police constable who died during encounter with carjackers in Phgawara

Tribune News Service

Shahpur (Gurdaspur), Jan 11

Visiting family of Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa who died during an encounter between policemen and carjackers in Phgawara a few days ago, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his sacrifice will forever be etched in history of the state.

The CM handed over two cheques of Rs 1 crore each to Bajwa’s family at Shahpur village on the Kalanaur-Batala road, 28 km from Gurdaspur. “One is from the Punjab Government and the other is from HDFC under the Punjab Police Insurance Scheme. I am always available to you, anytime, anywhere. In this time of grief, entire Punjab stands by you,” he said.

A distraught grandfather Harbhajan Singh said, “First I lost my son, then my grandson. Kuldeep was a fighter all the way. I used to tell him that it is not the strength of the body that counts but the strength of the spirit.”

The CM said a new stadium would be constructed in the memory of martyr Kuldeep Singh. He added that the road from Shahpur to Wadala Bangar would also be named in his memory.

Mann also offered a job to the deceased’s sister Gurpreet Kaur “provided she is qualified enough”.

#bhagwant mann #Gurdaspur