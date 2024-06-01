Staff cannot leave polling stations, says Malerkotla DC

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 31

No member of polling teams would be allowed to leave polling stations till conclusion of balloting tomorrow as adequate arrangements for their safety and comfort have been made there, district election officer-cum-DC Pallavi said.

Pallavi said polling parties have been sent to 400 polling booths in Malerkotla Assembly segment under Sangrur parliamentary constituency, and in Amargarh Assembly segment under Fatehgarh parliamentary constituency.

Expressing satisfaction over adequate arrangements made at all booths under supervision of Assistant Returning Officers Gurmit Bansal and Aparna MB, Pallavi called upon residents of the district to make optimum use of facilities available to them during their brief stay at polling stations on Saturday.

“We have made adequate arrangements considering the weather. We have urged elderly and frail voters not to stay at polling stations or outside their home for a longer time,” Pallavi said, adding that waiting position at all booths would be available online on the polling day.

The district has 326,212 voters, including 2,013 PwD and 11 transgender voters.

The administration has also set up model booths and eco-friendly booths. All arrangements have been made for felicitation of first-time voters, while block level officers will be trying to win special awards for maximising poll percentage at their respective booths.

