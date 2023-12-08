 Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

24 out of 25 posts of Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare) lying vacant

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

The neglected fountain area in the Punjab State War Memorial maintained by the Sainik Welfare Department in Jalandhar, usually the venue for Armed Forces Flag Day. Photo:Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 7

Armed Forces Flag Day was not observed today with the usual ritual in various districts of Punjab by the respective District Sainik Welfare Departments. The reason: As many as 24 out of 25 posts of Deputy Director Sainik Welfare have been lying vacant for the past few years. There are 23 posts (one for each district) besides two for the headquarters.

As no fresh appointment has been made since 2017 and the tenure of officers on 24 posts got over, now there remains a lone Deputy Director Sainik Welfare in Fatehgarh Sahib — Commander BS Virk (retd). He is practically handling the work of the department in entire Punjab.

In Jalandhar, where the Sainik Welfare Department conducts the event at Punjab State War Memorial by inviting the Deputy Commissioner and Commander Vajra Corps who honour Veer Naris and families of martyrs from the defence forces, the event today was confined to just a garlanding ceremony at the memorial site. No show was organised — otherwise held every year on this day — by NCC cadets, school and college students and staff.

The staff of the local Sainik Welfare Department said that since their office is headless, the event could not be conducted. “We approached the local administration for assistance but since even the staff at the DC office is on pen-down strike, they could not take the initiative,” they said.

Due to the vacancies, the work in the District Sainik Welfare Departments is also getting affected. Training of youth for defence and police recruitment, free computer training of wards of martyrs and other vocational courses are no longer being undertaken with the same vigour.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

3
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

6
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

7
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

8
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

9
Diaspora

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

10
India

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Top News

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall, hospitalised: Report

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home

KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...

India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House

India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House

National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Kovind stresses need for constitutional awareness

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

Biker held with 142-gm heroin

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train