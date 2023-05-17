 Staff to be regularised, placed in special cadre under new policy in Punjab : The Tribune India

Staff to be regularised, placed in special cadre under new policy in Punjab

Staff to be regularised, placed in special cadre under new policy in Punjab

The state government has finally made a comprehensive policy for regularising the services of contractual, daily wage, work charged or temporary employees.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 16

The state government has finally made a comprehensive policy for regularising the services of contractual, daily wage, work charged or temporary employees. The services of outsourced employees and those on incentive-based engagement will not be regularised.

In September 2022, the Cabinet had given its nod to regularise the services of around 8,000 teachers of the Education Department. Earlier this year, the Cabinet had approved the regularisation of 14,417 employees of various departments. However, the comprehensive policy was yet to be finalised.

According to the policy, those being regularised would be placed in the special cadre and would not be a part of the regular cadre.

Ashish Julaha of the Contractual Employees’ Action Committee said they had little hope as services of the contractual staff had not been regularised despite being approved by the Cabinet.

“The policy is not clear on whether the Punjab Civil Services Rules will apply on the special cadre. Is this cadre eligible for the post-retirement benefits?” said Julaha.

The policy states that other than working regularly for 10 years (240 days in each year), the applicant must have the requisite qualification and experience for the post in terms of relevant Service Rules, if any, at the time of placement in the special cadre, and work of the applicant must have remained satisfactory as per the assessment of the department or employer during the past 10 years.

The policy would not be applicable to a person who has been engaged in an honorary capacity or on a part-time basis or has already attained the age of superannuation.

It further states that “necessary number of category-wise posts in the service of the state government and its entities equal to number of the persons to be regularised shall be deemed to have been created and sanctioned in case sufficient number of posts are not available”.

25,000 employees identified

  • The government has identified 25,000 contractual employees to be regularised in Group C and D
  • The Congress and the SAD governments attempted to regularise their services at the fag end of their tenures

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

3
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

6
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

7
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA held for disproportionate assets

9
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

10
Himachal

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar


Cities

View All

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Opt for direct seeding to save on labour, water, farmers told

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin: RTI

Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home, one recovered

Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Yellow beacon on car, 2 detained

MC Commissioner, MLA bury the hatchet ahead of CM visit

Residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Gridlock leaves motorists harried

Patiala MC razes illegal construction on govt land

Patiala civic body installs ventilation shafts