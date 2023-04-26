‘Stalwart no more’: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh condoles death of Parkash Singh Badal

New Delhi, April 26
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the passing of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal in a letter to his son Sukhbir Badal, saying a stalwart had passed.
“I have learnt with profound sorrow the demise of your beloved father Sardar Prakash Singh Badal ji. Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades,” Singh said.
Remembering late Badal, the former Prime Minister said, “In his long political and administrative career, a five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. I have fond memories of my interactions with Badal Sahib on several issues.”
Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur offered condolences to the Badal family.
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 95.
