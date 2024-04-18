Stamp, signature of Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur forged, FIR registered

Mansa, April 17
An incident has come to the light in which someone allegedly applied for the Disability Pension Scheme using fake stamp and signature of Musa village sarpanch and late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur.
On the complaint of her husband Balkaur Singh, a case has been registered against unknown people.
As per information, the Aadhaar card of one Paramjeet Kaur, wife of Veerpal Singh, resident of Laduka village in Fazilka, was tampered. Her photo was changed and an application for disability pension was made. Fake signature and seal of sarpanch Charan Kaur was put on it.
When this online application reached the CDPO office, the information was sent to sarpanch Charan Kaur for its verification.
They searched for the applicant in Musa village, but could not find her.
When they came to know that the application had signature and seal of the sarpanch, a complaint was lodged with the police on February 21. The police have registered a case in this matter after around 2 months.
