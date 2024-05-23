 ‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Faridkot : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • ‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Faridkot

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Faridkot

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Faridkot

Karamjit Anmol (R) & Gurmeet Sajjan and Hans Raj Hans



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Faridkot, May 22

The duo of Aam Aadmi Party’s Faridkot candidate and famous Punjabi actor Karamjit Singh Anmol and the former “Raj Gayak” of Punjab and BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans, is bringing some stardust to sweltering hot Faridkot, which is sizzling at 44°C.

While the former has the support of the bigwigs of Punjabi film industry, the latter is backed by strong cadres of his party. Anmol has been running a concerted campaign, elaborating the vision of his “close friend”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab ‘Rangla Punjab’, Hans explains how a “double BJP engine is what Punjab needs to get back on the growth trajectory”, amid a group of farmers from different unions, continuously harassing him by refusing to allow him to campaign.

From famous Punjabi actors — Binnu Dhillon, Gippy Grewal, Mandy Takhar and Gurmeet Sajjan to BJP and RSS loyalists from neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan — all have converged here to campaign for the two “stars”, in an effort to better their chances at the hustings.

No wonder that the presence of these stars has brought a sense of joie de vivre amongst the residents. At the main bazar in Kotkapura town, amid the shops that sell beautifully handcrafted khundas and offer “chai sutta” at a bar, 25-year-old Amrik Singh says with the two parties fielding “stars”, the election has brought in some novelty for residents. Such is the enchantment that these stars that have become the talking point, rather than the posters of Bhindranwale that line most poles on central verges and aprons of roads, reminding people of the 40th Blue Star anniversary.

Ever since Karamjit Anmol’s candidature was announced by AAP from this constituency, it has had a plethora of “Pollywood” stars, including the homegrown star, Prince Kanwaldeep, who is the new flavour of the Punjabi film industry, canvassing for Anmol.

“We are all his personal friends, who have been helped by Anmol in one way or the other. We are standing with him now,” comedian Gurmeet Sajjan told The Tribune, after he had campaigned for Anmol in the Nihal Singh Wala Assembly segment.

Once the stage is set and the crowds have seemingly been swayed, Anmol makes his appearance with the local MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur in toe. He talks of the need for clean environment at the “Pavitar dharti of Baba Farid”, need to set up youth clubs that engage youth in activities to wean them off drugs and asks people not to be divided along political lines. He promises voters to bring food processing industry here and takes a subtle jibe at the Akali Dal, by saying what they could not do for Faridkot, “we will do”. Before signing off for the next meeting, he allows several spectators to get selfies clicked with him.

On the other hand, Hans Raj Hans, dressed in pristine white kurta pyjama and sporting a white turban with a saafa, often regales the audience with his mellifluous voice, singing a song that equates his love for the country with the love Ranjha had for his Heer. He sings Sufi songs, telling voters how he is a follower of Sufi saint Baba Farid, after whom the constituency is named.

“Everywhere I go, this group of persons, who call themselves farmers, follow me. Last night, I went to Kotha Guru, Baba Haridas Dera. I saw this group there, raising slogans against me. I told them, I was not there to seek votes, but for my own ruhani anand. The way they behave, it seems in the whole of Punjab they only have to oppose Hans Raj Hans,” he told The Tribune. “Kahin haath jode, kahin sar kadmon mein rakha, but to no avail. It seems that a regional party fears BJP making inroads in Malwa region, and they are sponsoring these protests,” he said.

In the midst of the “starry din”, Congress candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Akali Dal candidate Rajwinder Singh, continue with their campaign, quietly with a motley of their supporters and party leaders. Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin, Beant Singh, too, is getting a lot of traction in the constituency.

Joie de vivre for residents

The presence of AAP candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol and BJP’s Hans Raj Hans brought a sense of joie de vivre among residents. At the main bazar in Kotkapura town, amid the shops that sell handcrafted khundas and offer “chai sutta” at a bar, 25-year-old Amrik Singh says with the two parties fielding “stars”, the election has brought in some novelty for residents.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Faridkot #Hans Raj Hans


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

2
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

3
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

4
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

5
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

6
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

7
India

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs, war veteran looks to PM for justice

8
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

9
Punjab

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

10
World

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala

PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Manish Tewari

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs, war veteran looks to PM for justice

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, police announce traffic diversions

Police chief transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala