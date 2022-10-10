Start Anandpur Sahib-Amritsar bus service, says minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today conducted surprise checks at the bus stands of Anandpur Sahib and Nangal city, and at the Nangal Bus Depot.

At the Anandpur Sahib bus stand, the minister directed officials to start a bus service between Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar from tomorrow.

He asked why buses were not plying on this route and told General Manager Paramvir Singh that there was anger among the public over the issue. The minister instructed him to ensure that buses plied on this important route.

The minister paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. He was presented a siropa by the management. At the bus depot in Nangal city, the minister enquired about the income deficit of the depot and the reason behind “stationary buses”.

Meanwhile, the minister was apprised that due to the construction of a railway overbridge on the Una highway, many routes were closed and 18 buses had been shifted to Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, due to which the income had decreased.

