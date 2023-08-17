State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 16

An 8-year-old girl from Ropar, Saanvi Sood, was honoured with a state award by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Independence Day in Patiala.

Saanvi, a student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, had unfurled the Tricolour at Mt Elbrus (5,642 metres) on July 30. She is the youngest to scale three summits — Mt Elbrus, Mt Kilmanjaro and Mt Kosciusko.

She had climbed Mount Kosciusko, the highest peak of Australia, on May 27 and Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak at 5,895 metre, in July last year. In June 2022, she became the youngest Indian girl to wave the Indian flag at a base camp of Mount Everest.

