State BJP leaders turn to Shah for security

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

Citing bad state of law and order in the state and alleged repeated threat calls to various leaders of the BJP, Anil Sachar, state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today seeking security for party leaders in Punjab.

A delegation led by national executive member Manoranjan Kalia and district BJP president Sushil Sharma also handed over a demand letter on the issue to DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja today.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Sachar wrote, “Seeing the conditions in the state and in the light of threats received by leaders and workers of the BJP in Punjab, adequate security arrangements be made for them.”

Sachar further stated, “The police are ignoring life threatening calls received by the public

and BJP leaders. If the situation is not reined in, then Kashmir-like circumstances might arise in the state.”

The issues raised also include allegations of threat calls and messages to BJP leaders in the name of ‘Lashkar-e-Khalistan’ on December 23.

A complaint was also marked to the state DGP and ADGP (Security), Punjab, in this regard.

The Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, S Bhoopathi said, “Due to rampant availability of technology for everyone some elements misuse social media platforms. The matter is being pursued seriously. The technical cell has been asked to look into the matter. Proper security checks are being carried out. All intelligence information is being tapped to resolve the issue at the earliest.”