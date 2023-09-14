 State gears up to tackle stubble burning : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • State gears up to tackle stubble burning

State gears up to tackle stubble burning

With paddy sown early this year, farm fires likely to begin soon

State gears up to tackle stubble burning


Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 13

Farm fires, which usually start after paddy harvesting in the last week of September, are likely to begin by the middle of this month because the crop was sown a week before the official date.

This season, paddy was sown on 32 lakh hectares, from which over 22 million tonnes of straw is expected to be generated. Punjab expects to utilise 16 million tonnes of paddy straw this year, though there will be challenges in ensuring that.

49,900 incidents Reported last year

  • The state reported 52,991 incidents of fire fire in 2019, which increased to 76,590 in 2020 — a rise of 44.5 per cent
  • In 2021, the number was 71,304 in spite of spending crores on awareness drives. In 2022, Punjab saw only 49,900 farm fires

In 2013, the National Green Tribunal had prohibited the burning of paddy straw, saying: “The guilty will be liable to pay an environmental compensation ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 per incident.” Farmers, however, continue to burn stubble in the absence of any strict action.

Meanwhile, after the harvest, over 10,000 officers will be in the field to curb stubble burning, with deputy commissioners heading various committees to tackle the issue of farm fires, which lead to air and soil pollution. Between 2018 and 2022, the Centre has provided Rs 1,370 crore to Punjab as subsidy for buying equipment to check the menace.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), along with the Agriculture Department, will start monitoring the air quality from September 15 though farm fire incidents rise by mid-October and continue through November.

PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig said the department had held awareness seminars for farmers and they were hopeful that farm fires incidents would reduce considerably this season. “We have made arrangements to store paddy straw at various places and use it for different purposes to encourage farmers not to set their fields on fire,” he said.

Experts say paddy harvesting starts early in the Majha area, comprising Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts. “Despite floods and resowing of paddy in certain pockets, we are expecting a bumper crop. If the government fails to rein in the farm fire menace in the initial days, it will be difficult to do so later,” said agriculture officials.

Farmers have already rejected the proposal to make use of the bio-decomposer spray which can clear stubble in about 30 days. As the window between paddy harvest and sowing of wheat crop is shorter than this, it is not feasible to use this method. “When you can clear your fields with a single matchstick, there is no need to put an additional burden on machines and put extra efforts on managing stubble,” say farmers.

Farmers claim that due to a short window between paddy harvesting and sowing of wheat, we have no option but to resort to farm fires. “If we sow wheat without removing straw, the rabi crop gets infested with pests and weeds,” they say.

Officials of the Agriculture Department said they would create more awareness this time and “low yield cannot be linked to in-situ management of crop residue”.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

2
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

3
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

4
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

5
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

6
Diaspora

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

8
Haryana

Faridabad: Despite CM’s announcement, MC takeover of colony hangs in balance

9
Chandigarh

Five-day rain forecast in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...

First meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence

INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon

The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Education revolution has begun in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating ‘School of Eminence’

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres