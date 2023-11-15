State gets first 'rail coach restaurant'

PTI

Chandigarh, November 14

Punjab’s first ‘rail coach restaurant’ was inaugurated at the Pathankot Cantt railway station on Tuesday, said Railways officials.

The restaurant has been set up under the concept of ‘restaurant on wheels’ or ‘food on wheels’ of the Railways, said officials.

Under this initiative, old train coaches are refurbished and converted into rail coach restaurants. In this air-conditioned restaurant, passengers can enjoy food at the station itself at affordable rates, said officials, adding that this facility will be available 24 hours for rail passengers and the public and will provide them a unique experience, said they.

#Pathankot