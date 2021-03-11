State I-Day event in Karnail Singh Isru's native village

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over a state-level function to pay homage to Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru, the hero of the Goa Liberation Movement, at his native village, near Khanna in Ludhiana district, on August 15. Official note said Cabinet ministers of the state will also be present at the function. TNS

Minister visits Kharar school

Chandigarh: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visited Government Middle School, Gochar in Kharar on Tuesday. It was noted that the students were deprived of basic facilities and the school building was in a dilapidated state. Bains directed the Junior Engineer of the department to submit a report immediately to resolve all problems. TNS

Two run over by trains

Abohar: Two persons were run over by different trains on the Abohar-Sriganganagar section on Tuesday. GRP station incharge Dharampal Singh said Dharamveer was found dead near Hindumalkot station and an unidentified person, aged about 40, was run over by a train at near Fatuhi station. Both the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. oc

2 held with 600-gm heroin

Ferozepur: The STF nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 600-gm heroin from them. The accused have been identified as Swaran Singh and Jasvir Singh, both of Peer Ismail Khan village. They were booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, said Rajbir Singh, SP, STF. oc

7 new appointments in PWD

Chandigarh: Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to seven persons, who will be posted in the Public Works Department (PWD). All seven have been appointed on compassionate grounds on Grade 3 and 4 posts. TNS

Rs 32cr for cancer treatment infra

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said a grant of Rs 32 crore had been released for cancer and drug de-addiction treatment infrastructure. Cheema said the Finance Department had released Rs 48.75 crore so far for this initiative in the current fiscal. He said Rs 4.50 crore had also been released to State Cancer Institute, Amritsar, and Rs 2.02 crore to Tertiary Cancer Care Centre, Fazilka.

