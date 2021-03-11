State I-Day event in Karnail Singh Isru's native village

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over a state-level function to pay homage to Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru, the hero of the Goa Liberation Movement, at his native village, near Khanna in Ludhiana district, on August 15. Official note said Cabinet ministers of the state will also be present at the function. TNS
Minister visits Kharar school
Chandigarh: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visited Government Middle School, Gochar in Kharar on Tuesday. It was noted that the students were deprived of basic facilities and the school building was in a dilapidated state. Bains directed the Junior Engineer of the department to submit a report immediately to resolve all problems. TNS
Two run over by trains
Abohar: Two persons were run over by different trains on the Abohar-Sriganganagar section on Tuesday. GRP station incharge Dharampal Singh said Dharamveer was found dead near Hindumalkot station and an unidentified person, aged about 40, was run over by a train at near Fatuhi station. Both the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. oc
2 held with 600-gm heroin
Ferozepur: The STF nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 600-gm heroin from them. The accused have been identified as Swaran Singh and Jasvir Singh, both of Peer Ismail Khan village. They were booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, said Rajbir Singh, SP, STF. oc
7 new appointments in PWD
Chandigarh: Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to seven persons, who will be posted in the Public Works Department (PWD). All seven have been appointed on compassionate grounds on Grade 3 and 4 posts. TNS
Rs 32cr for cancer treatment infra
Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said a grant of Rs 32 crore had been released for cancer and drug de-addiction treatment infrastructure. Cheema said the Finance Department had released Rs 48.75 crore so far for this initiative in the current fiscal. He said Rs 4.50 crore had also been released to State Cancer Institute, Amritsar, and Rs 2.02 crore to Tertiary Cancer Care Centre, Fazilka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...