State in fiscal mess, claims Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s one-year rule in Punjab as an year of bad governance, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said, “Under the one-year rule of the AAP, the state has plunged into an economic mess. Apart from this, the law and order situation in Punjab has collapsed completely.”

He said the crime rate in the state had shot up ever since the AAP took the reins.

Misgovernance: BJP The Aam Aadmi Party’s tall claims of bringing “badlaav” and making the state “Rangla Punjab” have in fact translated into the worst ever tenure in just one year, claimed the BJP

BJP’s spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Misgovernance, breakdown of law and order machinery, rampant drug menace, gang wars and illegal mining sums up the one year of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.”

He said, “Punjab has become a gangland in real. Even today, the Chandigarh Police have arrested members of a notorious gang, who hatched a plot to commit a crime in the state.”

“I need not repeat this as the people of Punjab already know. Some of the gravest crimes that took place in the past year include an RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, murder of Sidhu Moosewala, false claims by CM Bhagwant on Goldy Brar’s arrest, killing of Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla, gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape and the Ajnala violence,” Bajwa added.

“The government must explain what stopped it from providing Rs 1,000 per month to women above the age of 18 years, which was the flagship programme of the AAP. Despite hopeless efforts, sand is still out of reach of the common people. Promises with farmers have not been fulfilled,” said Bajwa.