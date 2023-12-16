Punjab leads country in fertiliser consumption, Haryana at 2nd spot

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 15

With the usage of 375.63 kg of urea and 91.49 kg of diammonium phosphate (DAP) per hectare annually, Punjab is at the top position among all states of the country in terms of the consumption of fertilisers.

Following closely, neighbouring Haryana secures the second position with 323.96 kg of urea and 88.55 kg of DAP consumption. Notably, both states have experienced a slight reduction of 25 kg and 8 kg per hectare in urea consumption compared to the previous year.

In contrast to the national average of 151.98 kg per hectare for urea and 44.80 kg for DAP, Punjab and Haryana remain significantly ahead in fertiliser utilization.

Analysing the trends, the consumption of key fertilizers such as Urea and NPK in Punjab has witnessed a consistent rise over the years. In 2022-23, the state’s Urea requirement increased to 29.25 lakh metric tonne (MT) from 28.30 lakh MT in 2020-21, and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium) requirement surged to 1.70 lakh MT from 0.76 lakh MT during the same period. However, the demand for DAP experienced a decline, dropping to 7.25 lakh MT from 8.25 lakh MT.

In response to a query by MP Jasbir Singh Gill, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba disclosed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the overall consumption of urea in the country was on an upward trajectory.

In 2022-23, the national urea consumption reached 357.26 lakh MT, up from 341.73 lakh MT in 2021-22 and 350.51 lakh MT in 2020-21. Similarly, DAP consumption also increased to 105.31 lakh MT from 92.64 lakh MT in 2021-22. However, NPK consumption in the country exhibited a declining trend, falling to 107.31 lakh MT from 125.82 lakh MT in 2020-21.

Emphasizing the government’s initiatives, the minister highlighted the promotion of Integrated Nutrient Management (INM). This approach advocates for soil test-based balanced and integrated utilization of chemical fertilisers along with organic sources like Farm Yard Manure (FYM), city compost, vermi-compost and bio-fertilisers.

The implementation of the Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme since 2015 has played a crucial role in promoting INM, offering insights into soil nutrient status and prescribing a balanced use of inorganic and organic fertilizers. This strategy not only ensures soil health but also contributes to increased agricultural production.