State-level employees’ convention in Moga on Apr 11

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6

Class Four and Punjab Subordinate Services Federation state president Ranjit Singh on Saturday said the state-level convention of the employees would be held in Moga on April 11.

The employees-related problems such as elimination of jobs, non-implementation of promises made before elections like OPS and other demands would be discussed at the convention.

The state chief of the federation presided over a meeting of the district unit of the employees. Fatehgarh Sahib unit president Avtar Singh Cheema also addressed the gathering.

He said in the state-level awareness conference, there will be a discussion on why the promises made by the political parties before the election have not been implemented.

The Centre’s attitude towards the issues of employees in the past 10 years, including non-implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, elimination of lakhs of employees’ posts, privatisation of public sector institutions, elimination of the pro-employee Central Labour Act. etc.

He said the present AAP government of Punjab has adopted a negative attitude towards the issues of employees and pensioners and is not fulfilling any of their demands.

