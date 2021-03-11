Punjab loses professor who broke fresh ground in Indian history, Sikh studies

Vishav Bharti
Chandigarh, August 12
Professor JS Grewal saw the past, the present, and the future in continuity. In spite of the changes, he was keen to know where we have come from. Perhaps that is why Sikh historian WH McLeod once said Jagtar Singh Grewal was “the greatest historian of the Sikhs”.
Did PhD from London
- Prof JS Grewal received PhD in history from the University of London in 1963 for his thesis on British historical writing on medieval India
- He taught at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and GNDU, Amritsar; he served as the GNDU Vice Chancellor
- He was the General President of the Indian History Congress; was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005
History contextualises our identity
The primary function of history is to enable you to understand yourself, your position in society and the position of other people in society. Prof JS Grewal in an interview
Grewal, who passed away at his Chandigarh home yesterday, is often considered the first historian in the region who applied the historical method consistently to diverse areas of study.
Dr Indu Banga, Professor Emerita, Panjab University, says Grewal published about 40 monographs, breaking fresh grounds in Indian and Punjab history and Sikh studies.
“He approached each subject with an open mind, examined evidence afresh and published only when he had something new to contribute. He preferred to closely analyse a text as a whole, and place it in its historical context,” she says and adds Grewal never hesitated to reinterpret and revise his earlier position in the light of new evidence.
Gurinder Singh Mann of the Global Institute for Sikh Studies, New York, says that from his first book on Guru Gobind Singh in 1966, its revised version in 2019, and several of his important research pieces awaiting to be published, now posthumously, Professor Grewal was a larger-than-life figure in the area of Sikh studies.
“From Baba Nanak to contemporary Sikh affairs, there is no facet of the Sikh Panth, on which this great scholar did not leave his mark. It is hard for me personally to foresee my visit to Chandigarh with him now absent, but it is more appropriate to think of how to celebrate his distinguished contribution to the field and perpetuate his outstanding scholarly legacy,” says Mann.
Pakistani historian and veteran journalist Majid Sheikh called Grewal a great historian of Punjab’s history and Sikh history. “His books are classics. A loss to the academic world,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...