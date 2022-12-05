State MMR down 14%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said as per the latest data released by the Registrar General of India, the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in state has come down from 129 to 105, which is a 13.93 per cent reduction. The death of a woman while she is pregnant or within 42 days of termination of her pregnancy is termed maternal mortality.

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra