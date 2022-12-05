State MMR down 14%

Chandigarh, December 4
Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said as per the latest data released by the Registrar General of India, the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in state has come down from 129 to 105, which is a 13.93 per cent reduction. The death of a woman while she is pregnant or within 42 days of termination of her pregnancy is termed maternal mortality.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rocked by protests, Iran disbands morality police
No such confirmation from Interior Ministry | Protesters cal...
China setting up military base in Indo-Pacific region
Beijing is considering military bases in several nations
Terror outfit lists 56 Kashmiri Pandits, vows to continue attacks
Probe info breach, step up security, BJP urges UT administr...