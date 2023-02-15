STATE OF SCHOOLS: Class XII passout teaches primary students in Lambi village school

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Khudian Mahan Singh

(Muktsar), February 14

It sounds strange but true. A Class XII passout is teaching students at Government Primary Smart School at Khudian Mahan Singh village here.

The Education Department has deployed one ETT teacher at this school. The temporary arrangement has been made by the village panchayat so that students do not face any problem.

In the prevailing circumstances, the ETT teacher is holding two classes (Class IV and V) together in one classroom. And the Class XII girl is teaching students of Classes I, II and III together in another classroom.

An education guarantee scheme (EGS) volunteer is also deployed here, who teaches all 34 students of the pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG) in another classroom.

The school has 133 students, seven classrooms, but four of these are locked. This school has a reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment system, CCTV cameras, three computers, one LED television, one projector, playground, swings, kitchen and separate toilets for boys, girls and physically challenged students as well.

Teacher Amardeep Singh said, “Till June last year, four teachers and a head teacher were deployed in this school. They were, however, transferred. Now, I am alone and trying my level best. I have brought this issue to the knowledge of my seniors and met the local MLA as well, requesting them to deploy more teachers. Whenever I take leave, a teacher is sent as an adjustment from Lambi here.”

Similarly, Harmesh Singh, sarpanch of the village, said, “We have approached the authorities concerned seeking the staff for this school and they have given an assurance to fill the vacancies soon. The village panchayat has hired a Class XII girl as a teacher at Rs 2,000 per month to assist the teacher deployed in this school.”

Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer (Primary), Muktsar, said, “We are trying to send more teachers to this school. The school cluster in-charge and block education officer will be told to make arrangements for this school.”

AAP MLA from Lambi Gurmeet Singh Khudian is a resident of Khudian Gulab Singh village adjacent to Khudian Mahan Singh village. This school is located barely one km from his residence.

Hired by panchayat