State officer plays key role in Haj agreement

New Delhi, January 8

A 1992 Indian Revenue Service officer from Punjab, CPS Bakshi, played a key role in the finalisation of the 2024 Haj agreement signed between India and Saudi Arabia on Sunday to commence the pilgrimage for this year.

CPS Bakshi, Joint Secretary, Haj, in the Ministry for Minority Affairs, today told The Tribune that the 2024 agreement was significant as top dignitaries from both countries were present during its signing.

“This is the first time that two union ministers — Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan — were present for the signing of the Haj agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Bakshi said.

Irani led the Indian delegation in signing the agreement with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, on January 7 in Jeddah.

“The presence of Bakshi, part of the Indian delegation at the significant event, underscores the important role officers from Punjab are increasingly playing on the international stage and their dedication to diplomatic endeavours,” Iqbal Singh Lalpure, chairman of the National Commission of Minorities, said.

The agreement, symbolising collaborative efforts, establishes a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for Haj 2024.

Among them, 1,40,020 seats are designated for pilgrims through the Haj Committee of India, with a special emphasis on supporting first-time pilgrims. An additional 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators, offering increased flexibility for the pilgrimage.

During the visit, Irani also engaged in crucial meetings with counterparts from Türkiye and Malaysia fostering global connections and sharing experiences related to Haj management, digital initiatives, and the well-being of pilgrims.

