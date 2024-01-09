State officer plays key role in Haj agreement

New Delhi, January 8
A 1992 Indian Revenue Service officer from Punjab, CPS Bakshi, played a key role in the finalisation of the 2024 Haj agreement signed between India and Saudi Arabia on Sunday to commence the pilgrimage for this year.
Focus on first-timers
- 1,40,020 seats are designated for pilgrims through the Haj Committee of India, with a special emphasis on supporting first-time pilgrims
- An additional 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators, offering increased flexibility for the pilgrimage
CPS Bakshi, Joint Secretary, Haj, in the Ministry for Minority Affairs, today told The Tribune that the 2024 agreement was significant as top dignitaries from both countries were present during its signing.
“This is the first time that two union ministers — Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan — were present for the signing of the Haj agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Bakshi said.
Irani led the Indian delegation in signing the agreement with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, on January 7 in Jeddah.
“The presence of Bakshi, part of the Indian delegation at the significant event, underscores the important role officers from Punjab are increasingly playing on the international stage and their dedication to diplomatic endeavours,” Iqbal Singh Lalpure, chairman of the National Commission of Minorities, said.
The agreement, symbolising collaborative efforts, establishes a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for Haj 2024.
Among them, 1,40,020 seats are designated for pilgrims through the Haj Committee of India, with a special emphasis on supporting first-time pilgrims. An additional 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators, offering increased flexibility for the pilgrimage.
During the visit, Irani also engaged in crucial meetings with counterparts from Türkiye and Malaysia fostering global connections and sharing experiences related to Haj management, digital initiatives, and the well-being of pilgrims.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...