Punjab progressing, opponents frustrated: FM Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 10

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today alleged that their political opponents were frustrated as they had nothing against the state government. They were levelling baseless allegations despite the fact that the state had been progressing ever since the formation of the AAP government in the state, he said.

“The state recorded a growth of 28.2 per cent in GST collection during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the last year,” said Cheema at Dirba, where he had came to attend a function organised by government teachers.

The FM claimed that against Rs 6,648.89 crore GST revenue collected during the first five months of the financial year 2022-23, Rs 8,524.17 crore has been collected during the same period in the current financial year.

About the implementation of the old pension scheme for government employees, he said a committee of senior offices had been working on the issue.

“Apart from the old pension scheme, our government is the first in Punjab to regularise the services of thousands of employees within the first year of its formation. We are working for the welfare of all residents,” Cheema claimed.

Sharing details about the Mera Bill app, he said around 16,000 persons had downloaded the app and 1,000 consumers had uploaded their bills on it since its launch.

“The mobile wings of the state intelligence and preventive units (SIPUs) of the Taxation Department imposed Rs 15.37-crore fine on the owners of 873 vehicles that were found to be used for transporting goods without e-way bills and other required documents, during the special checking drives conducted against tax evaders in August,” Cheema said.

