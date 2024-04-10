Punjab-specific issues to be added to Congress manifesto: Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

The Congress will include state specific issues in the party’s national manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’, said PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring here today.

Chaudhary has left position, not party Partap Singh Bajwa said Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary had left the position of chief whip and not the party. It can be due to some personal reasons, said Bajwa. Warring said Vikramjit hailed from a family of traditional Congressmen and their loyalty to the party could not be questioned

Warring along with Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav and CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa was speaking at the state-level launch of Lok Sabha 2024 election manifesto of the party.

He said though the national manifesto was addressing crucial issues pertinent to our state, the other proposed changes and assurances outlined in the manifesto would be diligently executed upon our victory. Crucial issues like implementation of old pension scheme across the country would also be added in it, he said.

Yadav said, “This manifesto stems from extensive research, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, who along with senior party members traversed the nation over the past year to grasp the pulse of the people. Punjab’s interests have been meticulously considered, ensuring its representation and welfare.”

Bajwa stated that, “Over the past decade, certain individuals have disproportionately benefited during this BJP rule. Through this manifesto, we aim to amplify the grievances of the populace and advocate for equitable representation. We will also urge the AICC to integrate the old pension scheme into the manifesto, a sentiment echoed by numerous stakeholders and which has already been implemented in Congress-governed states.”

Meanwhile, Warring said, “We will be releasing our list of candidates in the coming days. The entire exercise will be completed by April 15.”

