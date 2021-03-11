State to apprise Bench of further developments in Majithia case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The state today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would apprise the Bench of the “subsequent developments” in Majithia case, after which the case was adjourned to May 30 for further hearing.

As senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s regular bail plea came up for preliminary hearing before the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu prayed “for an adjournment to file status report with regard to the subsequent developments”. Senior advocate RS Cheema with Arshdeep Singh Cheema appeared on Majithia’s behalf before the Bench, while Additional Advocate-General SPS appeared along with Sidhu for the state. Majithia had moved the High Court seeking regular bail in a case registered on December 20 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act. Majithia contended in his petition that the then Congress government in the state did not leave any stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wrecking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was once such target.“The present dispensation has also not left any stone unturned to target the petitioner further,” Majithia contended.