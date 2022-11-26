Punjab to be tourism hub: Anmol Gagan Maan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh November 25

Minister for Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion Anmol Gagan Maan today said the government was fully committed to explore the potential of tourism sector so as that the state could be developed as a tourism hub.

Maan, who was the chief guest at Punjab Day function organised at the ongoing 41st India International Trade Fair-2022 at Delhi, said the technology would be widely used and a special app would be developed to highlight the full potential of the tourism sector and to widely promote it. She said all historical and cultural buildings of Punjab would be developed and tourism transport network would be strengthened for convenience of tourists.

