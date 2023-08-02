State to have country’s first road safety force: CM

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the launching of the road safety force to check fatality rate due to road accidents in the state and streamline the movement of traffic on the roads.

Mann, who held a detailed review meeting for launching the first-of-its-kind specialised force here, said that several precious lives were being lost in road accidents daily in the state and this needed to be checked. He said this was possible by regulating traffic in a proper manner on the roads, for which a new wing of road safety force has been constituted in the Punjab Police.

initially, 144 vehicles will be launched, of which 116 will be Isuzu vehicles that will be deployed very 30 kilometres and 28 will be SUVs equipped with speed radars.

#Bhagwant Mann