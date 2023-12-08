Punjab to introduce skill training scheme: Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

In an effort to increase youth employability in the state, Minister of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Aman Arora directed department officials to set up a working group to finalise the Punjab Skill Training Scheme at the PEDA complex here.

Addressing stakeholders and training partners during an open-house discussion on the proposed scheme today, Arora said short-term training (two months to one year) courses would be launched to train candidates who are experienced but lack skill certifications as well as students belonging to vulnerable sections of society in government schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics, Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs), Health Sector Development Centres (HSDCs) and Rural Skill Centres (RSCs).

The Cabinet Minister also asked the officials to design the courses according to industry demands.

