State Traders’ Commission holds meeting in Mohali

Chandigarh, June 13

The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is dedicated to establish a strong relationship with industrialists and traders.

Vineet Verma, member, Punjab State Traders’ Commission, today held a meeting in Mohali with representatives of various business sectors.

Jasbir Singh, chairman, Labour Laws Committee, submitted a memorandum to Verma highlighting several concerns being faced by the business community.

