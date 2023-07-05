'State's history should be part of curriculum'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The history of Punjab is replete with stories of martyrs, gurus, saints and freedom fighters. This was revealed today by Harjot Singh Bains during an online meeting of the 58th General Council of the National Education and Research Council of the Government of India. He appealed to Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna that the history of Punjab should be made a part of the school curriculum across the country.