'State's history should be part of curriculum'

Chandigarh, July 4
The history of Punjab is replete with stories of martyrs, gurus, saints and freedom fighters. This was revealed today by Harjot Singh Bains during an online meeting of the 58th General Council of the National Education and Research Council of the Government of India. He appealed to Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna that the history of Punjab should be made a part of the school curriculum across the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet
Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Paw...
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states