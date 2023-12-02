Punjab's Oct GST collection 15% higher than last year

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 1
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said here today that an increase of more than 15 per cent compared to the last financial year was recorded in the state’s GST collection for the month of October. He added that the economy of the state was on the right track.
In 2022-23, the GST collection for October was Rs 11,378 crore. This year, it increased to Rs 13,115 crore. Cheema said this was made possible due to the tireless efforts of the state government. The minister had come here to inaugurate the new SIEC Education Centre at Sirhind.
Commenting on the ongoing strike by the ministerial staff of the state, he said the employees should sit on the table and start a dialogue with the government instead of going on strike.
The government has always prioritised the demands of employees and was ready to concede their genuine demands, he added. Cheema alleged that the employees were struggling today only due to the wrong policies of the previous governments.
When asked a question regarding farmers rejecting the increase in sugarcane price announced by the government, he said Punjab was offering the highest price of sugarcane in the country. Farmers should appreciate this initiative of the government instead of resenting, he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...