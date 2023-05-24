State’s power demand shoots up

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 23

With the rise in the mercury, the state’s power demand crossed 11,900 MW today, with an increase of 1,400 MW as compared to Monday. The demand was 10,887 MW in May last year

In May alone, the power demand has seen an increase of 4,000 MW, even as the peak paddy season is almost three weeks away.

Despite no office supply load on Tuesday, being a holiday, the power demand touched 11,900 MW. Experts suggest that the demand is likely to touch 15,500 MW in July during the peak paddy season.

Barring a few areas where residents complained of the erratic power supply largely due to technical snags, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) met the demand, which is set to rise further after the predicted wet spell this week is over.

A senior PSPCL official said with ample power being available, there was a likely chance of the power demand dipping this week following a predicted wet spell. “However, so far, no cut has been imposed on any category and there is good coal stock with us and if need be, we can divert the coal to run our private plants,” he said.

In the first week of May, the maximum demand remained around 7,000 MW due to wet and cloudy conditions. During this period, units at Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant, Ropar; Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant, Lehra Mohabbat and GVK Power Plant, Goindwal were shut due to less demand.

“At present, we are making the optimum use of our thermal units and with a good coal stock available, the power demand is being met,” said a top official.

“The demand during night is around 8,000 MW. At present 12 out of 14 thermal units are running. One unit each of Talwandi and Ropar thermal is shut due to boiler tube leakages and these are likely to be restarted within two days,” he stated.