Statewide raids on 246 peddlers

Chandigarh, June 20

The Punjab Police today raided 246 big fish — who are currently out of jail — across the state. Big fish are smugglers caught with 2 kg or above quantity of contraband.

Out on bail A total of 356 big fish have been caught with 2 kg or above contraband in 257 NDPS cases. Of them, 246, who are out on bail, have been found to be active in the past five years. — Arpit Shukla, Special DGP

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, “A total of 356 big fish have been caught with 2 kg or above contraband in 257 NDPS cases. Of them, 246, who are out on bail, have been found to be active in the past five years.”

He said the list of all 246 drug smugglers was shared among all CPs/SSPs and the latter were directed to depute strong police parties headed by Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors to carry out searches to make this operation successful.

The police teams were also asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation and look for any incriminating material/electronic devices for further probe, he added. The operation was conducted from 7 am to 12 pm across all 28 police districts.

The Special DGP said over 113 police parties, involving 1,200 cops, conducted raids at the premises/hideouts of 246 big smugglers. Incriminating material, including mobile phones, had been seized during the raids, he said, adding that the material collected during the search operation would be examined.

