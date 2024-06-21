Statewide raids on 246 peddlers

Chandigarh, June 20
The Punjab Police today raided 246 big fish — who are currently out of jail — across the state. Big fish are smugglers caught with 2 kg or above quantity of contraband.
Out on bail
A total of 356 big fish have been caught with 2 kg or above contraband in 257 NDPS cases. Of them, 246, who are out on bail, have been found to be active in the past five years. — Arpit Shukla, Special DGP
Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, “A total of 356 big fish have been caught with 2 kg or above contraband in 257 NDPS cases. Of them, 246, who are out on bail, have been found to be active in the past five years.”
He said the list of all 246 drug smugglers was shared among all CPs/SSPs and the latter were directed to depute strong police parties headed by Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors to carry out searches to make this operation successful.
The police teams were also asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation and look for any incriminating material/electronic devices for further probe, he added. The operation was conducted from 7 am to 12 pm across all 28 police districts.
The Special DGP said over 113 police parties, involving 1,200 cops, conducted raids at the premises/hideouts of 246 big smugglers. Incriminating material, including mobile phones, had been seized during the raids, he said, adding that the material collected during the search operation would be examined.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal gets bail
May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...
Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police
2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found
‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’
Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG
Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband
Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end