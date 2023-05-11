Stay on Chamkila's biopic vacated

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 10

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Sumit Makkar has vacated the stay granted earlier against Reliance Entertainment, producer Imitiaz Ali, actor Daljit Dosanjh, actress Parineeti Chopra and Gurmail Kaur, wife of deceased Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, from broadcasting, releasing, uploading and streaming the biopic on Chamkila and Bibi Amarjot Kaur in any manner.

The order has paved the way for the release of the film, which is most likely to be released on an OTT platform. Earlier, the court had stayed the release of the film, while hearing a petition moved by Ishjeet Randhawa and Sanjot Randhawa, sons of deceased producer Gurdev Singh Randhawa, on March 22.

Dismissing the stay application, the court held, "Needless to add that after the death of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, events of their life, their likeness and circumstances leading to their death fell in public domain through a widespread media coverage. Thereafter, all those events could become source of inspiration for any artiste in creating fictional work."

"Furthermore, right to publicity which essentially stems out from right to privacy also culminated with the death of these singers," said the court.

The court also observed it would be difficult to compensate respondents in the event applicants ultimately do not succeed in their suit. However, the court directed the makers of the biopic to render complete and true account of the revenue earned from the film to the court. The case has been adjourned to July 7.