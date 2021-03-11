Step up efforts to curb pollution, board told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Reiterating government’s commitment to making Punjab clean, green and pollution free, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to step up efforts in this direction.

Chairing a review meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the PPCB was duty-bound to ensure Punjab became a pollution-free state by taking requisite measures.

He said no laxity would be tolerated and that the PPCB should set its wheels in motion to minimise pollution, whether of land, water or air.

The Chief Minister further asked the PPCB to launch a drive to install pollution-free zigzag technology in brick kilns across the state.

He said brick kiln owners should be encouraged to introduce the new technology for zero emission. Mann said erring units must be dealt with sternly and severe action be taken against them.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing corruption-free and transparent administration to people. He asked the PPCB officials to ensure corruption-free delivery of services to people.