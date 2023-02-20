Steps to rein in govt employees

Chandigarh, February 19
The Punjab Government has reportedly asked all administrative secretaries to monitor social media networks of any employee criticising or commenting adversely about policies of the government.
According to sources, directions to this effect had been issued by an officer.
He has asked the administrative secretaries to issue notices to such employees after informing the General Administration Department (GAD, the sources said.
