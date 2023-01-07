Fazilka: Stir over shamlat enters 13th day

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, January 6

The agitation launched by the farmers on December 25 last year against the government’s proposal of taking over 309 acres of shamlat land in Bagheke Hithar village, Jalalabad subdivision, has entered its 13th day today.

Braving the biting cold, a large number of farmers have sat on the dharna being run under the aegis of Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee, Kamgar Kisan Union and others.

Resham Midha, president, BKU (Krantikari), said a deputation of the farmers met Jalalabad SDM Ravinder Singh Arora today regarding their demand to revoke the proposal. He said the government had shifted the girdawri of land of some marginal farmers unilaterally. The SDM, however, denied the allegation.

#fazilka