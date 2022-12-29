Zira stir uncalled for, ready for probe: Mansurwala liquor factory management

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 28

Refuting the allegations being levelled by protesters, the management of the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village today reiterated that they were following all guidelines and the agitation was unwarranted.

Pawan Bansal, chief operating officer, Malbros Distillery Private Limited, said the ethanol plant had been providing employment to over 1,200 youngsters from the area. “As the unit is lying shut for the past five months, we are not able to pay salaries. As of now, only 150 technical employees are working and the remaining staff have been rendered jobless,” said Bansal, claiming that due to the ongoing protest, several industrialists had shelved their plans to set up industry in the state.

Pertofex Agro Private Limited and Indus Biofuels and Spirits have reportedly decided to shift their ventures to some other state.

“We are ready for an inquiry,” he said, adding that the industry worth Rs 2-lakh crore, which was to be set up in Punjab, had moved to other states. Asked about water contamination, Bansal said the sewage treatment plant, with a capacity to clean 23-lakh litres of water, was set up, while they discharged only 19-lakh litres. “This is a baseless charge. We are not putting untreated water into the ground,” he said.

On charges of distribution of money to farmers following the death of cattle, Bansal said, “We gave money to needy farmers following recommendation of Sarpanch Gurmail Singh of Mansurwala village. It was a ‘donation’ and not some kind of compensation,” said Bansal, claiming that they were incurring losses to the tune of Rs 30 lakh on a daily basis.

#Environment #Ferozepur #Pollution