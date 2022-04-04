Stir until govt acts against DC for lathicharge: BKU

Muktsar, April 3
The BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) today announced that it will continue with their indefinite protest at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and demand action against Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, who was transferred on Saturday and posted as the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner.
Shingara Singh Mann, secretary, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “Our protest will continue until the state government takes departmental action against DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, who during his tenure, ordered lathicharge on farmers lodging protest at sub-tehsil office in Lambi. The protesting farmers were demanding compensation for the loss of their cotton crop due to the pink bollworm attack. Besides, we demand departmental action against the Malout SDM and DSP, cancellation of the FIR against farmers and immediate disbursal of relief to cotton growers.”
Farmers have been protesting since Wednesday. Further, they held a mega protest rally comprising farmers from Malwa here on Friday. —
