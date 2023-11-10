Stone crusher owner booked over illegal mining

Anandpur Sahib, November 9
The local police on Wednesday booked an owner of a stone crusher on being allegedly involved in illegal mining. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh.
Mining department junior engineer Bahadur Singh had lodged a complaint with the police that illegal mining was noticed on November 3 near SP Stone Crusher at Dasgrain village.
The police said based on the complaint lodged by the mining department official, a case under Section 21 (1) and 4 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act has been registered against the partner of the stone crusher, Gurpreet Singh, and an unidentified land owner.
