Stone of walking track laid

Sunam: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a modern walking track to be constructed along the Sirhind Chowk here. “The length of the track will be around one and a half km and is estimated to cost about Rs 50 lakh,” said Arora. TNS

Agro-economist passes away

Moga: Agro-economist and Padma Shri awardee Jagjit Singh Hara passed away at 86 in Nandpur village, Ludhiana, on Thursday. He transformed the sandy and arid lands of rain-fed tracts of north-eastern Malwa region into blooming green fields. This sea-change earned a significant recognition for the toilers and the tillers of farms as that of ‘hara’, meaning ‘green’. The Government of India awarded him Padma Shri in 1992. TNS

Hemkund yatra ends on Oct 10

Amritsar: The portals of Hemkund Sahib will be closed on October 10 for the winter season. Hemkund Sahib Management Trust vice-president Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra made the announcement on Wednesday. Around 2.15 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine so far.

