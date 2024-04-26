Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

The district administration has suspended licence of a commission agent for 15 days after stones were found in wheat bags procured by the procurement agencies.

The matter came to the fore after labourers employed with the government procurement agency found 200 wheat bags with stones, 2 kg per bag, amid grain. A video of inspection has also gone viral.

Ravinder Singh, SDM-cum-Managing Director, Market Committee, Pattran, said licence of M/S Maini Trading Company, Ghagga, has been suspended for 15 days after irregularities were found during the inspection.

He said the arhtiya had violated several conditions of the licence obtained under Section 10 of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act.

The SDM added that a report along with the video of inspection had been sent to the higher authorities. In the video, labourers can be heard stating that they were offered kickbacks to stay quiet.

