Stones pelted on Vande Bharat near Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

PHAGWARA, JUNE 12

Panic gripped passengers on the New Delhi-bound 22488 DN Vande Bharat Express after they heard a loud noise when stones were thrown at it on the Phagwara-Goraya stretch this morning. Two windowpanes of the C-3 coach were damaged in the incident.

It could not be ascertained whether the stones were thrown by children or if the incident was of a more serious nature.

Poonam Kalra and Dolly Thukral, residents of Gurugram traveling in the C-3 coach, recounted that they heard a loud noise soon after the train departed Phagwara around 9.50 am for Delhi. Initially, no one could comprehend what had happened, but upon further inspection, it was discovered that unknown individuals had thrown stones at the coach from outside.

Both the passengers said that following the incident, railway staff and other officials travelling in the train arrived in the coach to gather details about the incident. While some passengers speculated that children might have thrown the stones from outside, others believed it to be an act of mischief.

However, the stone-throwing at the Vande Bharat Express has raised several questions and remains a mystery as to who and why someone would target the train in this manner.

The incident underscores significant security concerns, and it is imperative for the railway administration to swiftly investigate the matter, apprehend the culprits, and take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure passenger safety.

Phagwara Superintendent of the Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said as soon as the police got information about the incident, a police party headed by DSP Jaspreet Singh was dispatched to conduct a search between Phagwara and Goraya around railway lines.

SP Bhatti added that nothing suspicious could be found after several hours of search. However, SP Bhatti said the police will fully co-operate during any investigation of Railway Protection Force or Government Railway Police.

When contacted, Phagwara Station Superintendent Davinder Singh while talking to The Tribune said no one from railway staff, including GRP and RPF had any information till now. However, he said the alert message has been sent to the officers.

