Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 12

Panic developed among the passengers of New Delhi bound 22488 DN Vande Bharat Express who witnessed a loud noise when someone threw stones upon the window of C-3 coach and damaged two windowpanes between Phagwara and Goraya railway station on Wednesday.

Poonam Kalra and Dolly Thukral, residents of Gurugram travelling in the coach, recounted that they heard a loud noise near their seats soon after the train departed from Phagwara around 9.50 am towards Delhi.

Initially, no one could comprehend what had happened, but upon further investigation, it was discovered that unknown individuals had thrown stones at the coach from outside.

