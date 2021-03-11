Stop contamination of river waters: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today expressed shock at the contamination of river waters of the state due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them and asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to resolve this issue immediately.

The SAD president said widespread reports of polluted water being released into the Ferozepur feeder canal from Harike headworks had created a fear psychosis amongst people of the district. He said: “I have been approached by my constituents who fear that this polluted water will not only adversely affect their agricultural produce, but will also contaminate the ground water of the area. Some people also use the canal water for drinking purposes, which is now dangerous to do so."

He said it was shocking that despite complaints of the entire water being polluted at Harike headworks where the Sutlej and Beas merge, no action had been taken to check the release of pollutants into the rivers.