Stop endorsing Badals: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written to Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh urging him to stop endorsing the Badal-led SAD and be a representative of the entire Sikh community.

The letter was in response to concern shown by Jathedar over SAD’s dismal performance in the recent polls. In his two-page letter, Randhawa reminded the Jathedar that he represented the entire Sikh community and should stop worrying about the Badals.

In the recent elections, people had given a befitting reply to the SAD, which had never refrained from taking the support of controversial Sirsa dera in the past and recently held elections too, thereby “disrespecting” the Panthic “rehat maryada” and principles. —

#akal takht #Sikhs #sukhjinder singh randhawa