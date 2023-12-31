Stop politicising SYL for gains: Farmers’ groups

Malerkotla, December 30
Organisations fighting for rights of farmers of the border state have condemned the Union Government for allegedly exploiting the SYL Construction issue for harnessing political mileage during every election.
CPIM General Secretary and Vice President All India Kissan Sabha Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon said it was no way justified for the Union Government to insist on construction of SYL Canal just to harness political mileage in Haryana.
State President Bharti Kissan Union (Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan argued that SYL should never be an issue as it is a “hypothetical proposition.”
