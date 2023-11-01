Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 31

A day before the much-hyped political debate being held by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and leaders of the Opposition on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and other issues, a remote village Kapoori, where the SYL foundation stone was laid on April 8, 1982, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, watches everything silently.

As the focus shifts to Ludhiana, where top political parties will take part in the debate, Kapoori villagers are least interested.

“We have seen enough of politics over it and except dividing Punjab and Haryana over the SYL issue, the politicians have done nothing”, a villager said.

“The SYL issue is merely politics. Political parties from Punjab and Haryana have used the SYL to divide us and now we understand it”, he added .

Village Kapoori sarpanch Chand Singh told The Tribune that no one in the village was interested in the politicians and their speeches concerning the SYL canal issue.

“For us the debate is a non-issue and there is no one who has approached me to witness the debate. We will be happy if the canal is completed as it will mean more water for us and for our brothers in Haryana. The incomplete canal only attracts politicians”, says Chand Singh.

“Ismailpur is the first village in Haryana’s Ambala district bordering Kapoori in Patiala district. We still have cordial relations with the Haryana village and despite many political gatherings and morchas in the past, our brotherhood is strong”, he adds.

