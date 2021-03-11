Stop politics over Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Arvind Kejriwal to Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal today lambasted the Opposition parties for playing politics over the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. This is the first time that Kejriwal has commented on the incident that has created ripples in Punjab.

There will be justice I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. CM Mann has already said the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment. — Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Supremo

The statement comes on a day CM Bhagwant Mann met the family of the slain singer at Musa village. On the day of the gruesome murder, Kejriwal had tweeted that the guilty would be brought to book.

Countering the Opposition’s narrative that the Mann government government was unable to deal with the law and order, Kejriwal praised the state government for effectively dealing with the earlier incidents of clash at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and the bomb blast at the state intelligence headquarters in Mohali. He urged the Opposition parties not to indulge in politics over the incident. Both Congress and Akali Dal leaders have been attacking CM Bhagwant Mann since his visit to Musa village, accusing him of meeting the father of Moosewala, while being surrounded by cops in civvies.

Earlier in the day, the AAP outrightly blamed the Congress for trying to stall the CM’s visit to the bereaved family. Party chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang alleged it was sad when CM Mann was trying to go there, Congress leaders were unnecessarily creating trouble.

Party MLAs Jeevanjot Kaur, Dinesh Chadha and Manwinder Giaspura, too, took to the social media to charge the Congress with playing politics over the issue. In Delhi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the Opposition was insincere in its criticism of the AAP government and only shedding crocodile tears on the singer’s death.

#arvind kejriwal #balbir singh rajewal #bhagwant mann #sidhu moosewala