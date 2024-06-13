Stop taking Indians in army, Russia told

New Delhi, June 12

India has told Russia that ‘illegal recruitment’ of Indian youths who are being sent to war zones has to stop.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said the matter has been discussed with the Russian Government and leadership. “We have told Russia that Indian nationals in war zones have to be returned,” he said.

It has been noticed that Indian youths have been sent to Russia and they have been recruited. “The illegal recruitment has to stop. We have taken this seriously,” added Kwatra.

This comes after two Indians nationals, who had been recruited by the Russian army, were killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. One of them is from Punjab.

On Tuesday night, the MEA said the matter had been taken up strongly with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow. The MEA said “it has sought return of all Indians who are with the Russian army”. — TNS

Free all recruits

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday the matter had been taken up with the Russian authorities, who had been clearly told that all Indians in the war zone should be returned to India

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two youths who died in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict are being brought back

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia